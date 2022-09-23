American Shiba (USHIBA) Trading Up 28% This Week

American Shiba (USHIBA) traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One American Shiba coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, American Shiba has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar. American Shiba has a total market cap of $783,353.00 and $8,965.00 worth of American Shiba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About American Shiba

American Shiba was first traded on May 11th, 2021. American Shiba’s total supply is 96,831,326,517,013,900 coins. The Reddit community for American Shiba is https://reddit.com/r/Americanshiba. American Shiba’s official Twitter account is @ShibaUshiba and its Facebook page is accessible here. American Shiba’s official website is americanshiba.com.

Buying and Selling American Shiba

According to CryptoCompare, “American Shiba (USHIBA) is an Ethereum-based meme token with a deflationary supply. It aims to become the American version of SHIBA.USHIBA is 100% community-owned. Everyone who holds USHIBA is part of a growing community that believes in decentralization and charity causes. You have a voice in deciding the directions and missions of the community. On the financial side, USHIBA holders receive a 2% redistribution that comes from each transaction.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as American Shiba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade American Shiba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase American Shiba using one of the exchanges listed above.

