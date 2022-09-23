AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.85 Million

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. AS Roma Fan Token has a market cap of $8.61 million and $2.85 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.98 or 0.00021059 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00093600 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00074653 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00019733 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001991 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00032775 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002429 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00008087 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000292 BTC.
AS Roma Fan Token Profile
AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) uses the hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,854 coins. The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios. The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma. AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token
