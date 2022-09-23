Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $756,401.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00295967 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00110053 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00074741 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000993 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Battle Saga (BTL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Genesis Network (GENXNET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 3,818,878 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

