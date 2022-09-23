BitcoinPoS Price Reaches $0.0600 on Top Exchanges (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for $0.0600 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $350,866.89 and approximately $58.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00093600 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00074653 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00019733 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00032775 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00008087 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) uses the hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 6,059,412 coins and its circulating supply is 5,847,958 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

