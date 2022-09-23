Black Eye Galaxy Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2,936.71 (BYG)

Black Eye Galaxy (BYG) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, Black Eye Galaxy has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar. Black Eye Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $2,936.71 and approximately $41,377.00 worth of Black Eye Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Black Eye Galaxy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004400 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011029 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Black Eye Galaxy Profile
Black Eye Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Black Eye Galaxy Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Black Eye Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Black Eye Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.