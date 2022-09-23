BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL (BLACK) Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL (BLACK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $285,500.00 and approximately $12,791.00 worth of BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL was first traded on April 9th, 2021. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL is blackhole.black/#. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @EOSBLACK_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHole Protocol originates from Ethereum network and gradually spread to Polkadot, BSC, Heco, SOL and eventually the whole blockchain world. Any user or project governor could create a burning pool by holding BLACK and old token LP to permanently burn the old Token into a new Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

