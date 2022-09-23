Blind Boxes Self Reported Market Cap Hits $587,000.00 (BLES)

Blind Boxes (BLES) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Blind Boxes has a market cap of $587,000.00 and approximately $25,867.00 worth of Blind Boxes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blind Boxes has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Blind Boxes coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004390 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011004 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Blind Boxes Coin Profile
Blind Boxes launched on March 18th, 2021. Blind Boxes’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Blind Boxes’ official Twitter account is @blindboxes_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blind Boxes’ official website is blindboxes.io.
Blind Boxes Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blind Boxes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blind Boxes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blind Boxes using one of the exchanges listed above.
