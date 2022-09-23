BLOCKMAX (OCB) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million

BLOCKMAX (OCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. BLOCKMAX has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $28,129.00 worth of BLOCKMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BLOCKMAX has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One BLOCKMAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BLOCKMAX’s genesis date was August 13th, 2021. BLOCKMAX’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. BLOCKMAX’s official Twitter account is @blockmaxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLOCKMAX’s official website is blockmax.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmax (OCB) aims to offer OCB Blockchain wallet and asset management tools. OCB Blockchain wallet will provide users with many current features with many utilities for quick transaction and payment purposes.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKMAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

