BT.Finance Trading Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (BT)

BT.Finance (BT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One BT.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000913 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BT.Finance has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. BT.Finance has a market cap of $43,091.00 and approximately $64,464.00 worth of BT.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BT.Finance

BT.Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. BT.Finance’s total supply is 250,279 coins. BT.Finance’s official Twitter account is @btdotfinance. BT.Finance’s official website is bt.finance.

Buying and Selling BT.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BT.Finance is a smart DeFi yield aggregator based on ethereum ecosystem, targets the best and sustainable yield for tokens.The Vaults are divided into 3 pools as Stable Profits Pool, High Yield Pool and Smart Hybrid Pool to all users with various risk tolerances. The BT Vault v1 is to earn $CRV $SUSHI $PICKLE $BADGER $LDO $BAS $MIS $FXS from other excellent DeFi yield aggregators and platforms, thanks for their innovative products and hard work.Security is its first priority, BT.Finance will have insurance fund to buy insurance from Defi insurance platforms such as Nexus Mutual and Cover Protocol besides the peckshield security audit.The project is launched by the community, it will run with Dao that is governed by the vote of the community. BT.Finance invites senior people in the blockchain industry and fund managers to serve as a strategist and economic advisers to the development team.”

