BunnyPark (BP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $166,952.00

BunnyPark (BP) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One BunnyPark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BunnyPark has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $166,952.00 worth of BunnyPark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BunnyPark has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004808 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000201 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00047876 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000592 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $310.66 or 0.01643061 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00036722 BTC.

About BunnyPark

BP is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. BunnyPark’s total supply is 93,358,421 coins. The official website for BunnyPark is www.bunnypark.com. BunnyPark’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BunnyPark

According to CryptoCompare, “BunnyPark is a DeFi + NFT project deployed on Binance Smart Chain. The program focuses on NFT SaaSization and product standardization to allow more variety of NFT gameplay, product rules and application value to be output in a series of standard smart contracts.Telegram”

