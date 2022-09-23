Busy DAO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $131,169.00 (BUSY)

Busy DAO (BUSY) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Busy DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Busy DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $131,169.00 worth of Busy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Busy DAO has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Busy DAO Coin Profile

Busy DAO launched on March 4th, 2021. Busy DAO’s total supply is 255,000,000 coins. The official website for Busy DAO is busy.technology. Busy DAO’s official Twitter account is @Busy_Technology and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Busy DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Busy DAO is a decentralized distributed solution leveraging blockchain technology in multiple cases. In the first case, a decentralized platform for freelancers will be built. The Web 3.0 engine will be distributed to everyone who will see an advantage in it through smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Busy DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Busy DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Busy DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

