Butterfly Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.82 Million (BFLY)

Butterfly Protocol (BFLY) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, Butterfly Protocol has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar. Butterfly Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $33,546.00 worth of Butterfly Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Butterfly Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Butterfly Protocol alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Butterfly Protocol Coin Profile

Butterfly Protocol launched on January 26th, 2021. Butterfly Protocol’s total supply is 97,706,960 coins. Butterfly Protocol’s official Twitter account is @butterflyproto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Butterfly Protocol’s official website is www.butterflyprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Butterfly Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Butterfly’s vision is to establish a new era in domain name creation and ownership with the end goal being to create the future of the decentralized Internet for online users. Today, websites are constantly being blocked by hostile state actors. With Butterfly, the users' name lives on the blockchain forever and can't be taken down. The Butterfly Protocol takes control back from centralized authorities and gives it to the people who own the names. When someone acquires a domain name within the Butterfly Protocol, they own it forever or can sell it, lease it or give it away. But that is their choice.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Butterfly Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Butterfly Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Butterfly Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Butterfly Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Butterfly Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.