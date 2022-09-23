CaliCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.23 Million (CALI)

CaliCoin (CALI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One CaliCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CaliCoin has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $102,478.00 worth of CaliCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CaliCoin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CaliCoin Coin Profile

CaliCoin was first traded on January 30th, 2021. CaliCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. CaliCoin’s official website is calicoin.me. CaliCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CaliCoin was created to help this very special class of needy animals. CaliCoin admires and draws strength from these animals and their will to survive. CaliCoin even coined a term for these animals.CaliCoin aims to help “Animals of Determination”—“AODs”CaliCoin is a unique charity token and a donation platform devoted to helping AODs. CaliCoin smartly marries the dual affinity many crypto-enthusiasts have for animal welfare, and hence provides a safe, transparent, and seamless means to help AODs around the world.CaliCoin is built on the Ethereum Network, which means every transaction is transparent and highly protected. Currently, there are 100 Million fixed supply tokens with the coin listed on multiple exchanges.To ensure transparency, the CaliCoin team conducts rigorous due diligence on AOD charities before admitting them into the CaliCoin system. Once a charity is qualified, it is added to the CaliCoin platform and assigned its own wallet. Prospective donors can then peruse the charities, choose one or more (or all!) for a donation, and purchase and deposit CaliCoins seamlessly into the wallets of their choice. CaliCoin is 100% non-profit and takes no commissions or added fees. Donors can rest assured 100% of their donations go directly to the animals.”

