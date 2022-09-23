Catge coin (CATGE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $159,899.00

Catge coin (CATGE) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, Catge coin has traded 86.1% lower against the US dollar. Catge coin has a total market cap of $59,559.71 and approximately $159,899.00 worth of Catge coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catge coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004400 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011029 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Catge coin Profile
Catge coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,530,318,374,692 coins. The Reddit community for Catge coin is https://reddit.com/r/catgearmy. Catge coin’s official Twitter account is @catgecoinoff and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Catge coin Coin Trading
