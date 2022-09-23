Charli3 (C3) One Day Trading Volume Hits $331,107.00

Charli3 (C3) traded down 62.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Charli3 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Charli3 has a total market cap of $742,493.00 and approximately $331,107.00 worth of Charli3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Charli3 has traded down 84.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Charli3

Charli3’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2021. Charli3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Charli3’s official website is charli3.io. Charli3’s official Twitter account is @Oraclecharli3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Charli3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CHARLI3 is an open-source decentralized oracle to the Cardano Network. CHARLI3 is the platform that provides and verifies data (initially focused on blockchain economic values) for blockchain applications. CHARLI3 is a firm believer in decentralization and open access to accurate information accessed safely and efficiently. The contracts and updates will be open to the public. CHARLI3 will utilize blockchain-based rewards for node operators verifying data.Beyond the incentives of the Charli3 (C3) token as a reward, it will also act as operator based governance for data consensus and community changes. Larger stakes are associated with ELO based reputations and aid in consensus as above and future platform governance in a decentralized fashion. This allows for the integrity of the platform to be maintained over the long term.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Charli3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Charli3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Charli3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

