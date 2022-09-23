Combo (COMB) Price Up 114.8% Over Last 7 Days

Combo (COMB) traded up 58.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Combo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Combo has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Combo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Combo has traded up 114.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Combo alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Combo Coin Profile

Combo’s genesis date was September 6th, 2020. Combo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Combo’s official Twitter account is @DefiCombo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Combo is www.comboos.com/#.

Combo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Combo (COMB) is a decentralized financial derivatives aggregation protocol developed based on the Kuchain public chain. It includes a liquidity mining protocol, synthetic asset issuance protocol, pledge mining, oracle machine and other protocols.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Combo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Combo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Combo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Combo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Combo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.