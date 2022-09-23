CompliFi (COMFI) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

CompliFi (COMFI) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One CompliFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CompliFi has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $14,575.00 worth of CompliFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CompliFi has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CompliFi Profile

CompliFi’s launch date was November 17th, 2020. CompliFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. CompliFi’s official Twitter account is @CompliFi_Pro. The official website for CompliFi is compli.fi. The Reddit community for CompliFi is https://reddit.com/r/CompliFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CompliFi

According to CryptoCompare, “CompliFi Protocol proposes a decentralised mechanism for issuing a wide range of financial derivatives that are fully collateralised at all times and, therefore, carry no counterparty risk. The protocol also features minimal governance, no margin calls or liquidations, and limited sensitivity to blockchain network congestion. The trade-offs required to achieve these properties are finite settlement time, fixed upper bounds on the derivatives’ payoff functions and an increased working capital requirement for the issuance process.”

