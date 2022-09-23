COPS FINANCE Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $523,610.00 (COPS)

COPS FINANCE (COPS) traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One COPS FINANCE coin can now be bought for about $26.56 or 0.00140901 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, COPS FINANCE has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar. COPS FINANCE has a market cap of $523,610.00 and $20,114.00 worth of COPS FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About COPS FINANCE

COPS FINANCE was first traded on March 22nd, 2021. COPS FINANCE’s total supply is 18,000 coins. The official website for COPS FINANCE is copsfinance.com. COPS FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @CopsFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling COPS FINANCE

According to CryptoCompare, “COPS Finance is a DeFi protocol and ecosystem that embodies the decentralized finance vision by allowing anybody with an internet connection to use DeFi services. COPS offers a completely stable and open DeFi experience, complete with audited smart contracts and an indomitable token lock system.COPS is an ERC20 Governance Token that is used in all of the COPS’ services. The token is deflationary, and the tokens assigned to Farming and Staking would be destroyed over time by the burning processes, leaving a total supply of 12350 tokens.”

