CorionX Hits Market Cap of $33,809.22 (CORX)

CorionX (CORX) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. CorionX has a market cap of $33,809.22 and approximately $59,910.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CorionX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CorionX has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011004 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.08 or 0.00623775 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014347 BTC.

CorionX Profile

CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,910,129 coins. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CorionX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures.”

