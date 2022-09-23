Cryption Network (CNT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $14,948.00

Cryption Network (CNT) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Cryption Network has a market capitalization of $152,240.90 and approximately $14,948.00 worth of Cryption Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryption Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cryption Network has traded down 34% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00201013 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Cryption Network

Cryption Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cryption Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,653,230 coins. Cryption Network’s official Twitter account is @CryptionNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryption Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that can process and confirm transactions in under 6 minutes and has a block size of 2 MB. “

