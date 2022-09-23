DAO1 (DAO1) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $26,909.39

DAO1 (DAO1) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, DAO1 has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. One DAO1 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0344 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO1 has a market capitalization of $26,909.39 and $31,262.00 worth of DAO1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAO1 alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DAO1 Coin Profile

The Reddit community for DAO1 is https://reddit.com/r/DAO1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAO1’s official Twitter account is @Dao1Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAO1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.