dAppstore (DAPPX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.77 Million

dAppstore (DAPPX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One dAppstore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, dAppstore has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. dAppstore has a market cap of $6.77 million and $351,749.00 worth of dAppstore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

dAppstore Coin Profile

dAppstore’s genesis date was January 15th, 2022. dAppstore’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. dAppstore’s official Twitter account is @d_appstore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dAppstore is dappstore.me.

Buying and Selling dAppstore

According to CryptoCompare, “The native utility token of dAppstore (DAPPC) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of dAppstore, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem and is intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dAppstore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dAppstore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dAppstore using one of the exchanges listed above.

