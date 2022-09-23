DefiCliq (CLIQ) One Day Volume Tops $34,526.00

DefiCliq (CLIQ) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One DefiCliq coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DefiCliq has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $34,526.00 worth of DefiCliq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DefiCliq has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DefiCliq Coin Profile

DefiCliq’s launch date was November 11th, 2020. DefiCliq’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins. The official message board for DefiCliq is deficliq.medium.com. DefiCliq’s official website is www.deficliq.com. DefiCliq’s official Twitter account is @deficliq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DefiCliq

According to CryptoCompare, “DefiCliq is a company that provides both collateralized and uncollateralized loans in both p2p and traditional ways, with more features like DAO (off-chain governance), staking, interoperability in one place as a Polkadot.”

