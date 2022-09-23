DekBox Self Reported Market Cap Hits $123,984.00 (DEK)

DekBox (DEK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One DekBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DekBox has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. DekBox has a total market cap of $123,984.00 and approximately $20,040.00 worth of DekBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004817 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00047621 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000597 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $310.67 or 0.01646925 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00036948 BTC.

DekBox Profile

DEK is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. DekBox’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins. DekBox’s official website is www.dekbox.finance. The Reddit community for DekBox is https://reddit.com/r/dekbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DekBox’s official Twitter account is @Dekbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DekBox

According to CryptoCompare, “DekBox (decentralized lending box) is a DeFi ecological platform for lending + SWAP + aggregated income created by developers in the global DeFi community.DekBox’s synthetic asset business aims to provide users with liquidity benefits and multi-dimensional appreciation of mortgage POS assets through multi-chain asset synthesizing mortgage agreements.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DekBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DekBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DekBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

