delta.theta Trading Up 71.9% Over Last 7 Days (DLTA)

delta.theta (DLTA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, delta.theta has traded 71.9% higher against the US dollar. One delta.theta coin can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. delta.theta has a market capitalization of $794,977.79 and $14,440.00 worth of delta.theta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004400 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011029 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About delta.theta
delta.theta’s total supply is 99,307,917 coins and its circulating supply is 53,780,000 coins. delta.theta’s official Twitter account is @home.
Buying and Selling delta.theta
Receive News & Updates for delta.theta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for delta.theta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.