DEUS Finance (DEUS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $65,956.00

DEUS Finance (DEUS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, DEUS Finance has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DEUS Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $43.25 or 0.00228749 BTC on major exchanges. DEUS Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $65,956.00 worth of DEUS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DEUS Finance Coin Profile

DEUS Finance launched on September 28th, 2021. DEUS Finance’s total supply is 26,933 coins. DEUS Finance’s official Twitter account is @DeusDao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEUS Finance is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEUS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEUS Finance Evolution is a marketplace of decentralized financial services that provides the infrastructure for others to build financial instruments, such as synthetic stock trading platforms, options and futures trading, and more.$DEUS is the protocol token of the DEUS Finance ecosystem. $DEUS represents the fractional portion of our stablecoin, $DEI. $DEI is used as collateral for every financial instrument and protocol built on top of DEUS infrastructure. For every $DEI that is minted, the $DEUS portion is burned, creating deflationary pressure on the $DEUS token supply.”

