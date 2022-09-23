Dexfin (DXF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $53,714.00

Dexfin (DXF) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Dexfin coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dexfin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dexfin has a total market capitalization of $10.82 million and $53,714.00 worth of Dexfin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dexfin Profile

Dexfin launched on December 8th, 2019. Dexfin’s total supply is 1,168,000,000 coins. Dexfin’s official Twitter account is @dexfinexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dexfin’s official website is dexfin.com/en. Dexfin’s official message board is blog.dexfin.com.

Buying and Selling Dexfin

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXFIN is a platform for users' digital assets. It allows participants to buy, store and manage their digital assets, maybe profit from staking, save on fees, take advantage of tokenization, and more.Dexfin (DXF) Token is a utility token that is based on the Ethereum – ERC20 specification. DXF was designed to be used as a payment token and gives its holder several benefits.”

