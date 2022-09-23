dFund Self Reported Market Cap Tops $464,279.00 (DFND)

dFund (DFND) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One dFund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. dFund has a market capitalization of $464,279.00 and approximately $37,407.00 worth of dFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dFund has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dFund alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

dFund Coin Profile

dFund’s launch date was May 1st, 2021. dFund’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. dFund’s official Twitter account is @dFundProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dFund is d-fund.io.

Buying and Selling dFund

According to CryptoCompare, “dFund is a platform that makes decentralized hedge funds and loans possible, operating in the vast and technically superb Polkadot ecosystem. The dFund network is composed of different decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) modules acting as decentralized hedge funds/investment funds, or as it likes to call them, dFunds. Investors can invest / pool money into these dFunds, which would be managed by that dFund’s manager and invested for a profit, just like traditional hedge funds. These dFunds can set their terms and conditions, such as the success fee they will charge on achieved profits, and their internal organization, such as the DAO module (in this case a dFund) members electing the dFund manager(s).dFunds will be rated and ranked by their performance, so the decentralized hedge funds with the highest returns will be the most visible ones on the website and dApp of the platform, and users will be able to see the returns and profits (in %) of every dFund which will allow them to make informed decisions about in which dFund they want to invest.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.