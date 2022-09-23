EDDASwap Trading 22.8% Lower This Week (EDDA)

EDDASwap (EDDA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One EDDASwap coin can currently be purchased for about $119.45 or 0.00633639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EDDASwap has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. EDDASwap has a market cap of $597,258.00 and approximately $71,373.00 worth of EDDASwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

EDDASwap Coin Profile

EDDASwap launched on March 6th, 2021. EDDASwap’s total supply is 5,000 coins. EDDASwap’s official Twitter account is @EDDASwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EDDASwap is eddaswap.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “EDDASwap is an ecosystem of DeFi + NFT applications with a DEX supporting ERC-20, Binance Smart Chain and Polkadot.EDDA is the native token of the EDDASwap ecosystem, deriving its name from an ancient collection of mythological Norse poems. EDDA Token holders will be the primary beneficiaries of the continued usage and growth of EDDASwap, and will ultimately govern the ecosystem in a decentralized manner.”

