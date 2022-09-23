Eleven Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $91,460.00 (ELE)

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, Eleven Finance has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Eleven Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Eleven Finance has a total market cap of $10,262.88 and $91,460.00 worth of Eleven Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000130 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008055 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Eleven Finance

Eleven Finance (ELE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Eleven Finance’s total supply is 5,320,822 coins and its circulating supply is 3,763,683 coins. Eleven Finance’s official Twitter account is @ElevenFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Eleven Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elementrem is a Proof of Work Ethereum clone. It has the same features and tools like smart contract and dapp creation and deployment. “

