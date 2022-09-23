EmiSwap (ESW) One Day Trading Volume Tops $59,081.00

EmiSwap (ESW) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last week, EmiSwap has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. EmiSwap has a market capitalization of $98,534.27 and $59,081.00 worth of EmiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EmiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005278 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,960.13 or 1.00011913 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00059246 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00070175 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002033 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00078668 BTC.

EmiSwap Profile

EmiSwap (CRYPTO:ESW) is a coin. EmiSwap’s total supply is 42,946,445 coins and its circulating supply is 42,946,444 coins. EmiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sharemeall and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EmiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eSwitch® aims to be the cryptocurrency of a new system of exchange and sharing of goods and services in which humans and these universal values will be the center. ShareMeAll Marketplace and eSwitch® (ESW) tokens are an alternative community project for the exchange and sharing not only of skills, but also of objects, all or part of their home, their car, ect. eSwitch® (ESW) is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EmiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EmiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EmiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

