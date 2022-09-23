Ethermon (EMON) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.26 Million

Ethermon (EMON) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, Ethermon has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethermon coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethermon has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $54,517.00 worth of Ethermon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethermon Profile

Ethermon was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Ethermon’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. The official website for Ethermon is www.ethermon.io. Ethermon’s official Twitter account is @Ethermon_NFT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethermon is one of the first Ethereum-based blockchain games to create interactive non-fungible tokens (NFTs), allowing players to own, improve, use, and profit from their in-game virtual assets. Originally launched as Etheremon in 2017, the current upgraded version was relaunched in 2019 by its most dedicated players and an expanded team.EMON is a new token that has been developed to support Ethermon's expansion from 2D browser-based gameplay into 3D metaverses (currently Decentraland), focused on a play-to-earn model. EMON will become the main and only token within the Ethermon ecosystem, and the EMONT legacy token will slowly be phased out and eventually completely replaced.”

