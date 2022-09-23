FileStar (STAR) Price Hits $0.0083 on Exchanges

FileStar (STAR) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, FileStar has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One FileStar coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. FileStar has a market capitalization of $527,097.00 and approximately $21,953.00 worth of FileStar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FileStar Coin Profile

FileStar was first traded on October 30th, 2020. FileStar’s total supply is 63,314,563 coins. FileStar’s official Twitter account is @FileStarProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FileStar is filestar.net/en.

FileStar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by the Minsk team in 2020, FileStar has an open-source developer community that contributes to an ever-growing code base. FileStar has implemented a distributed storage incentive mechanism based on Filecoin through technological innovations, refined design for economic model and governance mechanism, and has gradually evolved from distributed storage to distributed Internet incentive layer.The FileStar protocol native token is STAR, used to pay for gas and storage. Miners get STAR mining rewards and gas rewards.”

