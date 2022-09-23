Franklin (FLY) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.06 Million

Franklin (FLY) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Franklin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Franklin has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $2.12 million worth of Franklin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Franklin has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011140 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Franklin Coin Profile

Franklin’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Franklin’s total supply is 1,675,697,249 coins. Franklin’s official Twitter account is @FrankLinYield and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Franklin is tokenfly.co.

Franklin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FLy token was designed to provide customers with an opportunity of getting discounts and additional benefits from VRM and the eco-system of VRM. The token should support a company's development via building a strong society of institutional and retail partners around the company.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Franklin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Franklin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Franklin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

