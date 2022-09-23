Hypersign identity Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.12 Million (HID)

Hypersign identity (HID) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Hypersign identity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hypersign identity has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Hypersign identity has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $57,261.00 worth of Hypersign identity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hypersign identity Coin Profile

Hypersign identity’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2021. Hypersign identity’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. Hypersign identity’s official Twitter account is @hypersignchain. Hypersign identity’s official website is hypersign.id.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hypersign is a decentralised identity and access management infrastructure for the enterprise. It leverages technologies such as public key infrastructure (PKI) and blockchain to provide passwordless authentication as well as authorization and verification services which integrate within minutes and is compatible with legacy IAM systems at an affordable price-point.Hypersign offers four main tools for any enterprise to rapidly deploy decentralized passwordless authentication solution with a low TCO [Total Cost of Ownership]:Hypersign Identity Wallet, Hypersign Studio, Hypersign SDK,”

