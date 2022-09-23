Innova Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Innova has a total market cap of $34,494.01 and $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Innova has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Innova coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FeatherCoin (FTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapture (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Innova

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain..online.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

