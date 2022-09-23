Insureum (ISR) 1-Day Volume Tops $30,989.00

Insureum (ISR) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Insureum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Insureum has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insureum has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and $30,989.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

Insureum launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 297,000,000 coins. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Insureum

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles.The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

