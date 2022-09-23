Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index (BDPI) Price Tops $77.89 on Top Exchanges

Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index (BDPI) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index has a market cap of $203,321.00 and $15,553.00 worth of Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. One Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $77.89 or 0.00413183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index Coin Profile

Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s total supply is 2,574 coins. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @BasketDAOOrg. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s official website is basketdao.org/baskets/BDPI.

Buying and Selling Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index

According to CryptoCompare, “Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index is a basket of yield-earning tokens that allow investors to gain exposure to multiple tokens at once.”

