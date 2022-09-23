Jejudoge Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $33,308.00 (JEJUDOGE)

Jejudoge (JEJUDOGE) traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Jejudoge has a total market capitalization of $456,614.00 and $33,308.00 worth of Jejudoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jejudoge has traded down 42.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Jejudoge coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jejudoge alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Jejudoge Coin Profile

Jejudoge was first traded on May 11th, 2021. Jejudoge’s total supply is 659,988,471,369,840 coins. Jejudoge’s official Twitter account is @Jejudoge1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jejudoge’s official website is jejudoge.net.

Buying and Selling Jejudoge

According to CryptoCompare, “The JEJU dog (also known as chaeju) is a rare breed on the korean island of Jeju. Jejudoge token is a community-centered approach to the meme culture of doge.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jejudoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jejudoge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jejudoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jejudoge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jejudoge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.