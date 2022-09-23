JulSwap (JULD) Price Hits $0.0020

JulSwap (JULD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $267,068.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,808 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity.

Buying and Selling JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

