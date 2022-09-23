KelVPN Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (KEL)

KelVPN (KEL) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One KelVPN coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KelVPN has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. KelVPN has a market cap of $284,114.00 and approximately $32,896.00 worth of KelVPN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KelVPN alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

KelVPN Coin Profile

KelVPN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2021. KelVPN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. KelVPN’s official Twitter account is @kelvpn and its Facebook page is accessible here. KelVPN’s official website is kelvpn.com.

KelVPN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KelVPN is a decentralized VPN based on the Cellframe Network protocol and realized as a t-dApp in the Cellframe ecosystem and inhabits the first Cellchain (KEL-testnet).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KelVPN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KelVPN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KelVPN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KelVPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KelVPN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.