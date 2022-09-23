KeyFi Tops 24-Hour Volume of $20.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KeyFi has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $258,452.78 and $20.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi (CRYPTO:KEYFI) is a coin. KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 4,078,262 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KeyFi is https://reddit.com/r/KeyFi_Official.

Buying and Selling KeyFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The KeyFi platform is an app-based platform for managing decentralized finance (DeFi) assets across multiple protocols, including Compound, Aave and others. The platform offers token staking incentives that require a unique decentralized identity credential, which is powered by SelfKey. The KEYFI token is designed to be used across multiple blockchain networks to provide services for as many users as possible. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

