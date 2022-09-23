Lien Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $193,427.00 (LIEN)

Lien (LIEN) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Lien has a total market capitalization of $573,100.00 and approximately $193,427.00 worth of Lien was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lien has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One Lien coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00003031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Lien

Lien launched on August 8th, 2020. Lien’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The official message board for Lien is medium.com/lien-finance. The official website for Lien is lien.finance. Lien’s official Twitter account is @LienFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lien

According to CryptoCompare, “The Lien Protocol is the smart contract that makes the bifurcation (tranching) of ETH into a stable coin and a call option possible.Users can create, trade, and use stable coins and options created from ETH, without worrying about counterparty risk.The Lien project is completely decentralized.There are no adjustable parameters or any governance schemes that can create centralization of authority.The three core features of LIEN are Tokens (iDOL, LBT, SBT, LIEN), DEX (FairSwap), and the Lien protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lien directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lien should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lien using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

