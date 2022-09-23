LIQ Protocol (LIQ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $29,809.00

LIQ Protocol (LIQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One LIQ Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. LIQ Protocol has a market cap of $255,919.00 and $29,809.00 worth of LIQ Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LIQ Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LIQ Protocol alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LIQ Protocol Coin Profile

LIQ Protocol’s genesis date was August 1st, 2021. LIQ Protocol’s total supply is 99,999,785 coins. LIQ Protocol’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. LIQ Protocol’s official website is liqsolana.com.

Buying and Selling LIQ Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “LIQ Protocol is a decentralized on-chain liquidation engine system powering derivatives markets on Serum and lending platforms on Solana.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIQ Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIQ Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIQ Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LIQ Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LIQ Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.