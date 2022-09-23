MaidCoin ($MAID) 24-Hour Volume Hits $39,726.00

MaidCoin ($MAID) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. MaidCoin has a market cap of $150,208.00 and $39,726.00 worth of MaidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MaidCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One MaidCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00003629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MaidCoin Profile

MaidCoin launched on July 28th, 2021. MaidCoin’s total supply is 216,671 coins. MaidCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Maidcoin. MaidCoin’s official website is www.maidcoin.org.

Buying and Selling MaidCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidCoin is a blockchain-fueled game that anyone can enjoy with MetaMask. Users are able to earn $MAID coins with Maid & Nurse NFTs.”

