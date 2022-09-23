MDsquare (TMED) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

MDsquare (TMED) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. MDsquare has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $23,426.00 worth of MDsquare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MDsquare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MDsquare has traded 247.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MDsquare

MDsquare launched on October 20th, 2018. MDsquare’s total supply is 28,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for MDsquare is medium.com/@mdsquare. The official website for MDsquare is www.mdsqr.io/en.html. MDsquare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MDsquare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TMED remote health care platform is designed to enable medical institutions to effectively utilize medical resources to provide health care beyond the time, physical distance constraints. This has the objective of expanding the medical market.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MDsquare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MDsquare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MDsquare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

