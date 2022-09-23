Medicalveda (MVEDA) Hits One Day Volume of $8,736.00

Medicalveda (MVEDA) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Medicalveda has a market capitalization of $203,368.00 and approximately $8,736.00 worth of Medicalveda was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Medicalveda has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Medicalveda coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Medicalveda

Medicalveda’s genesis date was August 24th, 2020. Medicalveda’s total supply is 88,000,000 coins. Medicalveda’s official website is medicalveda.com. Medicalveda’s official Twitter account is @IncVeda and its Facebook page is accessible here. Medicalveda’s official message board is medium.com/amir-h-neghabian.

Medicalveda Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicalVeda is Leveraging DeFi & Blockchain in The Healthcare Industry. Tokenizing healthcare by leveraging the power of Defi and blockchain. Empowering patients by enabling them to access, have ownership of and monetize their clinical records, while also offering a Defi protocol for covering medical-based financial obligations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medicalveda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Medicalveda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Medicalveda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

