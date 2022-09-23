MerchDAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $227,772.00 (MRCH)

MerchDAO (MRCH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. MerchDAO has a market cap of $227,772.00 and $17,099.00 worth of MerchDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MerchDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MerchDAO has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MerchDAO

MerchDAO launched on March 19th, 2021. MerchDAO’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins. The official website for MerchDAO is merchdao.com. MerchDAO’s official Twitter account is @MerchDao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MerchDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MerchDAO is a blockchain-based marketplace for limited-edition and unique items. It allows users to propose new items and vote to decide what should be produced and sold. MerchDAO token holders can earn rewards for participating in the governance process.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MerchDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MerchDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MerchDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

