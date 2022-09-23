Mercor Finance (MRCR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,288.00

Mercor Finance (MRCR) traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, Mercor Finance has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mercor Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Mercor Finance has a total market capitalization of $196,402.00 and approximately $20,288.00 worth of Mercor Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Mercor Finance Coin Profile

Mercor Finance launched on April 26th, 2021. Mercor Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercor Finance’s official Twitter account is @MercorFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mercor Finance is mercor.finance.

Buying and Selling Mercor Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercor’s mission is to disrupt and democratize the global algorithmic trading market by building a bridge between algorithmic trading and everyday investors worldwide.Mercor will democratize certain aspects of the platform, which will give Mercor token holders certain benefits and rights. The MRCR token will be used throughout the platform for multiple use cases.lding a bridge between algorithmic trading and everyday investors worldwide.”

