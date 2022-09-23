Meta Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44,711.00 (META)

Meta (META) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Meta has a total market capitalization of $241,440.92 and $44,711.00 worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meta has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. One Meta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005305 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,878.95 or 1.00104995 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00059599 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00070233 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005305 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002044 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00078841 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta (META) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. Meta’s official website is mstable.org. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

